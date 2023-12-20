Kolkata (West Bengal): A festive atmosphere has gripped Kolkata's Entally Market as people began shopping for the upcoming Christmas festival.

Varieties of Christmas trees, stars and other decorative items were seen across the market with shopkeepers hopeful to make good sales this festive season.

Sanjay Prasad, a shopkeeper said, "The market has become more lively today, from 21st, the market will only get livelier. It gets so crowded that we cannot even handle it. All items like paper stars and decorations are being sold." People from across the city are likely to flock to Entally Market in the coming days as the festival of Christmas approaches