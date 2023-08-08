Chamoli (Uttarakhand): People are facing hardships in rain-battered Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. At least 30 roads linking several villages in the district were either completely damaged or virtually turned into ponds. Several rural roads in Uttarakhand have been submerged in rainwater and as a result, normal life came to a standstill in towns and other places. On the other hand, schoolchildren risking their lives were seen trekking the mountains to attend school as vehicular traffic on roads has been halted. A viral video of the incident has been shared on social media.

The video is related to Gopeshwar village in the Chamoli district of the state. In the video, children risking their lives were seen climbing the mountain to go to schools. Parents were seen assisting the children to climb the treacherous and rugged mountainous route. Taking serious note of the incident, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana stated that it was not advisable to risk life while going to school. Officials concerned have been given instructions by the District Magistrate to make an alternative arrangement.