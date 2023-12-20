Kerala: The Kerala police on Tuesday said that they are gearing up to manage the crowd at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple during the Mandal Puja on December 27. Over 500 policemen are expected to arrive at the hill shrine in the coming days, with a total deployment of around 2,700 personnel for Mandala Puja, an official release stated.

As of now, 2,150 personnel from various departments, including police, RRF, Bomb Squad, CRPF, and NDRF, are on duty in and around Sannidhanam. DIG Rahul R Nair welcomed the incoming personnel at a programme held at the Sannidhanam auditorium, emphasising the need for police to be proactive in handling the increasing rush. Special Officer K S Sudarshan noted the proactive planning by the police for a potential increased rush in the coming days.

KS Sudarshanan, special officer said, "This is an important season in Sabarimala. To keep everything in order is tough but we are taking all steps to see that people have smooth darshan." The officer also highlighted that 40 percent of Sabarimala's visitors are women and children, heightening the police's responsibility.

To manage the pilgrimage crowd effectively, 10 divisions of police personnel have been formed under the leadership of DSPs, comprising ten DSPs, 35 inspectors, and 105 Sub-Inspectors and ASIs.