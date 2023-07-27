Muvattupuzha (Kerala): A B.Com final year student was killed after being hit by a speeding bike while she was crossing the road outside her college along with her colleague at Muvattupuzha in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Wednesday. The tragedy struck when the 20-year-old year B Com final year student, R Namitha, was returning home from college after writing her exams.

Namitha and her colleague Anusree were heading home when suddenly, a racing bike KTM Duke appeared on the scene. A student Anson Roy was driving the motorcycle at a high speed. The bike hit the two students in front of the college gate on Thodupuzha-Muvattupuzha Road on Wednesday evening. The horrific accident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Namitha was tossed up in the air and Anusree was dragged along the bike a few yards away from the accident spot. Her classmates immediately rushed Namitha to Muvattupuzha Nirmala Hospital. But, she could not be saved. The bike rider Anson Roy fell near a bus parked nearby and also sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital by the students.

Deceased Namitha's body was shifted from Nirmala Hospital to Taluk Hospital mortuary on Thursday morning and after post-mortem examination, the body was taken to college for paying last respects by the students. The body was set to be cremated at Muvattupuzha Municipal Crematorium by Thursday evening.

During the course of the investigation, police found that Anson Roy, age 22, was a habitual offender. He used to drive a bike at a high speed. The accused was charged under relevant sections of the IPC and motors vehicle Act including section 304 (A), causing death by negligence.