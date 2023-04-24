KEDARNATH DHAM DECKED UP WITH FLOWERS AS SHRINE SET TO OPEN ON APRIL 25

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Preparations are underway as the portal of Kedarnath Dham shrine is set to open for devotees on April 25. The temple has been decked up with more than 23 quintals of flowers. The shrine is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, which remains closed during the winter season.

The Kedarnath Dham was closed for the past six months. The shrine will be thrown open for devotees on April 25. Workers were busy decorating the temple with flowers. Different types of flowers blossoming in Kedar Valley are being used for the decoration of the shrine. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Gurmit Singh are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Kedarnath shrine slated for April 25.

Besides, efforts are being made to provide timely medical aid to devotees undertaking Char Dharm Yatra. The medical camp will be set up every kilometre of the pilgrimage route. Altogether 130 doctors have been deputed along the yatra route to provide medical assistance to the needy. Apart from doctors, paramedics have been deployed in these camps. Oxygen cylinders and sufficient stock of life-saving medicines are also made available.