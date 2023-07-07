Gadag (Karnataka) : Two cats saved the life of a woman and her other family members by raising an alarm after noticing entry of a snake into their house. The cobra sneaked into the kitchen when the family was away. Upon the return of the family members, the cats started screaming loudly seeking their attention. Following this, the woman checked the kitchen where she found the reptile. The incident took place in Naragunda town of Gadag district on Wednesday in the house of Lakshman.

Realising that it was a poisonous snake, the owners called snake catcher B R Sureban. The snake was found was hiding and curling in a corner. Sureban caught the snake and released it back in the wild. Before being released in the forest, the family members worshiped the captured cobra by placing vibhuti and kumkum in front of the container in which the cobra was lying. All the while, the two cats were seen keeping a close watch on the movements of the snake. The snake catcher used a stick to pull the cobra out of the container and then released it in the nearby forest.