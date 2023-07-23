KARNATAKA TRAFFIC POLICE CONSTABLE RESCUES WOMAN WHO WAS DROWNING IN LAKE

Belagavi (Karnataka): A traffic police constable rescued a woman, who allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping into the lake in the Belagavi district of Karnataka on Saturday, July 22. Frustrated with life, 42-year-old Shivleela Parvata Gowda of Bailawada village of Bailahongala tehsil, tried to take the extreme step, by jumping into the lake near the Ashok Circle here.

Traffic constable Kashinath Iragar, who was on duty near Ashok Circle, rushed to the spot. He put his life in danger, jumped into the lake and saved the woman. The woman has been admitted to the Belgavi district hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, an official of the Market Police Station said.

Belagavi City Police Commissioner Siddaramappa appreciated the time consciousness and adventure of the traffic police constable Kashinath. He announced a cash prize of Rs 5,000 to the traffic constable for his act of bravery. The Police Commissioner also said that he would recommend Kashinath's name for the Chief Minister's (CM) Medal.