Dharwad (Karnataka) : A little cobra slithered into a shoe and hiding warmly all curled up inside it. The baby reptile was found in the house of Nandita Shivana Gowda of Medara Oni, Hosayallapur, Dharwad. The little snake was noticed in the shoe placed in front of the house. While sweeping the floor there, the resident Nandita realised that the snake was inside the shoe. She immediately called the snake keeper Yallappa Jodalli who reached the spot and initiated the rescue operations.

When reptile conservationist Yallappa lifted the shoe, the baby cobra spread its hood, threatening to bite. If anybody wore that shoe without noticing the snake, it would have caused harm to their life, said Yallappa. He has appealed to people to be careful while wearing shoes. Even a little bit of carelessness may pose danger to lives. He has urged the people living in vulnerable areas to check their shoes before wearing them.