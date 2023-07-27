Mandya (Karnataka): A bull set to compete in a pair-bull racing competition in Karnataka's Mandya district was sold for a whopping over Rs 9 lakh. Naveen hailing from Srinivasa Agrahara village in Srirangapatna taluk of the district is fond of rearing the best breed for the pair-bullock cart racing competition. A keen admirer and enthusiast of the competition, he has been preparing or rearing the best breeds of bulls for the past several years. About a year ago, he purchased a bull from Ajith, a resident of Induvalu village in Mandya district for Rs 1.5 lakh. Thereafter, the animal was trained to run fast under the guidance of Naveen.

The well-groomed bull took part in several competitions and won prizes. The racing bull whom Naveen nicknamed "Jaguar" gained prominence not only in Karnataka but in other states as well. The bull's popularity tempted a farmer from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, who approached Naveen to make a deal on this live racing machine. Finally, the deal was struck and the Hallikar variety breed was sold for a whopping Rs 9.20 lakh.