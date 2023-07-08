KANWARIYA TATTOOED 251 MARTYRS NAME ON HIS BODY PRAYS FOR WELL BEING OF SOLDIERS MANNING BORDERS

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Scores of Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) have begun thronging Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Devotees could be seen carrying beautifully decked-up Kanwars on their shoulders. Kanwars are made of bamboo to carry the holy water for offering to Lord Shiva. Vijay Hindustani, a resident of Shamli in western Uttar Pradesh, who has been undertaking the Kanwar Yatra to Haridwar, has become the centre of attraction among the pilgrims. As a mark of respect to soldiers, who attained martyrdom, Vijay has tattooed 251 martyrs' names on his body.

Besides, he attached 51 tricolour flags to his body. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vijay said, "I have undertaken the Kanwar Yatra for the safety and security of our soldiers, who are manning our borders. I have tattooed the names of altogether 251 jawans, who laid down their lives, fighting for the country. But, I don't want a repeat of the Pulwama-like incident. The soldiers attaining martyrdom is heartening and painful. So, I was praying to the almighty for the well-being of our soldiers engaged in safeguarding the borders."