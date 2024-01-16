KANPUR JAIL INMAETS MAKE RAM DHWAJA EARTHEN LAMPS FOR RAM MANDIR CONSECRATION

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Days ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Kanpur jail inmates have been assigned the task of preparing 'Ram Dhwaja' (flags) and earthen lamps. As part of skill training and rehabilitation of inmates, the authorities in the district jail in Kanpur are encouraging prisoners to make flags and diyas at a manufacturing unit set up within the jail premises.

Jail Superintendent BD Pandey said the consecration ceremony is poised to be a momentous occasion not only for devotees in the country, but also for the inmates in Kanpur prison. Following the state government's directive, a live telecast of the event will be arranged in the prison to enable the prisoners to witness the ceremony." Pandey further stated, "The jail inmates are making 2100 'Ram Dhwaja' and 5,100 earthen lamps, which will be sent to Ayodhya Ram Temple."