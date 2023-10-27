New Delhi: The world’s largest private mobile data network, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, successfully demonstrated India’s first satellite-based giga fiber service to provide high speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within India on Friday.

Jio demonstrated its new satellite broadband, called JioSpaceFiber, at India Mobile Congress. The service will be available across the length and breadth of the country at highly affordable prices.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, showcased Jio’s indigenous technology and products including JioSpaceFiber to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jio pavilion at India Mobile Congress on Friday.

Jio is partnering with SES to access the world’s latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, the only MEO constellation capable of delivering truly unique Gigabit, fiber-like services from space. With Jio having access to a combination of SES’s O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites, it is the only company that offers game-changing technology, providing scalable and affordable broadband across all of India with a level of guaranteed reliability and service flexibility that is a first in the industry.