Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Janmashtami in Mathura is special as it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Considered to be one of the holiest cities by Hindus, several devotees visited temples early morning on Thursday to worship and seek Lord Krishna's blessings at the Sri Krishna Janmasthan temple and the Dwarkadheesh temple.

The Sri Krishna Janmasthan temple management has decided to dedicate this year's Janmashtami celebrations to ISRO scientists who have brought laurels to the country with the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Ekta Vishal Bandal, a devotee said, "The environment is so beautiful and we could attend the mangal aarti, my life is blessed. We are so happy, the entire house is decorated. Sri Krishna is born in every home. So, everyone decorated their homes on the occasion. We are really happy that Krishna has invited us here today."

Devotee Sipra Agarwal said, "I woke up at 3:30 am and after taking bath I straight away came here and I was among the first ones to get to worship him and I am feeling really good. I did not sleep at all." As per tradition, Lord Krishna's idol is offered the Panchamrit Abhishek, which is an offering of five items including milk, curd, cow ghee, honey and sugar.

"Early morning, Lord Krishna's Panchamrit Abhishek is necessary for every festival, be it Ram Navami, Janmashtami or Narsingh Jayanti. As you can see, with milk, ghee and honey, the main priest of the temple offers the panchamrit abhishek, a devotee said.