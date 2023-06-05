Hyderabad: A drone show was organised to highlight the achievements of the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The capital city Hyderabad skyline came alive with a scintillating drone show. The beautiful artwork in the sky was mesmerising. People were spellbound to see the magic in the sky.

The magnificent show was held at Hyderabad's Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge. People were enjoying the event to the hilt. The drone show had a runtime of around 15 minutes. The Telangana government's achievements in the form of welfare schemes were the centre of attraction at the show. The drone show depicts KCR, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Telangana Secretariat building, the Telangana police logo, the Kaleswaram project, T-Hub, the party symbol highlighting a car, Mission Bhagiratha and Cyberabad police logo created a magic of sorts during the event. The event concluded with the projection of Jai Telangana... Jai Bharat imagery.