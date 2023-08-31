Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday shared a fresh video of the Pragyan rover moving on the lunar surface even as the space agency gave the video an adorable caption.

"The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera," the Indian Space Research Organisation posted on X (formerly Twitter). "It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately..."

This development follows Pragyan's sharing of an image of Vikram clicked using its NavCam, a first since its deployment, which was warmly received by jubilant ISRO scientists on X. The rover, accompanied by the Vikram lander, is in a race against time to complete its experiments before the impending 14-day lunar night.

