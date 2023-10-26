Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): The seven-day international Kullu Dussehra festival commenced with a colourful start. The Rath Maidan at Dhalpur virtually turned into a cultural pot-boiler. Scores of tourists were flocking to Kullu to witness the international Dussehra festival. In the Parade (carnival), artists from 15 countries showcased their country's rich cultural heritage and art. The scintillating dance performances presented by the Indian and overseas artists were mesmerising. People were enjoying the moments to the hilt. The show was a riot of colours. The event was presenting the visual treat to art and culture lovers.

People were overwhelmed by the cultural rendezvous. Dance troupes from Russia, Romania, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Croatia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Panama, Iran, Ghana, Maldives, Malaysia, Kenya, and Ethiopia through their dance performance created a magic of sorts at the event.