INSTAGRAM INFLUENCER FACES POLICE ACTION AFTER REEL ON MOVING VEHICLE GOES VIRAL

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): In an attempt to gain online fame and recognition, a young Instagram influencer, faced legal challenges after celebrating her milestone of one million Instagram followers by filming a reel while dancing on the top of a moving vehicle on the National Highway in Hoshiarpur. The video quickly went viral, receiving bouquets and brickbats.

The local authorities immediately came into action after watching the dangerous stunt performed by the girl. The Dasuya police, after tracking down the vehicle's licence plate, seized the car involved in the incident on Thursday. Legal action has been initiated against the girl as well as the driver of the vehicle, invoking provisions of the Traffic Act. The girl also faced a backlash and was trolled by netizens on social media.

Balwinder Singh, the in-charge of the police station, said, "Such reckless stunts not only jeopardise public safety but also disrupt traffic flow. We urge individuals to refrain from indulging in dangerous acts solely for the sake of viral content or else they will have to face strict legal actions.