Bhiwadi (Rajasthan): When the Indian government is grappling in the dark to find out the intentions of Seema Haider –a Pakistani woman who crossed the border with four children to meet her lover, in a reverse turn of events a 34-year-old woman from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan had transcended border and societal norms and cultures to meet her ‘Love of her life’ in Pakistan.

According to initial information, Anju – a mother of two children, has been in touch with a young man – Nasrullah –a medical representative, living in Lahore, Pakistan, through social media for the last few years. As their bond deepened, Anju's heart yearned to meet her beloved Nasrullah, and she finally mustered the courage to set off on an extraordinary journey to Pakistan.

Though police are trying to piece together the puzzle of this extraordinary love story, they are not yet clear about the intentions of Anju to cross boundaries. Interrogating Anju’s husband, police have come to know that Arvind – a data entry operator, had very little knowledge of his wife's motives.

Speaking to the media, Arvind said, “She had told me that she was going to Jaipur for a sightseeing trip, but little did I know that she would go to Pakistan to meet her lover. She was working in a two-wheeler company and was living a happy life. I don’t know what happened but I hope that she will come back soon”.

Meanwhile, the police investigation uncovered the story of Anju and Nasrullah connection. Both had met on Facebook, and their blossoming friendship flourished through hours of heartfelt conversations on social media. As their bond grew stronger, Anju felt an irresistible pull towards Pakistan, a longing to meet Nasrullah in person.

Police also got to know that Anju arrived in Pakistan on July 21 on a visit visa. Police also said that they have received information from Pakistan authorities and are currently interrogating Anju and Nasrullah. As per preliminary information, Nasrullah, once a teacher in the Dir district, is presently working as a medical representative. Their love story had unfolded across borders, overcoming obstacles and embracing the uniqueness of their cross-cultural bond.

