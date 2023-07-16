INDIAN ARMY SHOWCASES ARMS AHEAD OF 24TH KARGIL VIJAY DIWAS

Kargil (Ladakh): Ahead of the 24th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army showcased its weaponry at the ‘Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan’ for schoolchildren and civilians in Kargil, Ladakh, on Saturday and Sunday.

The event showcased a varied display of weapons and equipment being operated by the Indian Army with particular emphasis on 'Made in India' (indigenous) weapons and equipment which have been inducted as part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The event was inaugurated by Major General Sacin Malik, Yudh Seva Medal General Officer Commanding, Forever in Operations Division. Schoolchildren, city residents, and government officials were present at the ceremony.

"The purpose of today's event is to make the youth aware of Indian Army. We will be glad if any of the students will be inspired to join the Indian forces," an Army official said. "After seeing the display, it can be seen how our Army has fought the war amid such difficulties. We can say that the Indian army is the one who performs their duties without any selfishness," said a civilian attending the event.

The event received an overwhelming response from residents of Kargil and adjoining areas. The school children and youth were enthralled by the display, as they got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the functioning and handling of weapons and equipment and interact with soldiers. "We, the people of Kargil, always stay in touch with the Army and we stay connected, very closely. We are grateful that they invited us to be a part of the exhibition and showcased their weapons," another civilian said.

A detailed orientation on joining the Army through Agnipath Scheme was also done during the event. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 each year to honour Indian soldiers who fought to evict Pakistani infiltrators in the Kargil region as part of "Operation Vijay".

