INDIA DOMINATES COMMONWEALTH WEIGHTLIFTING CHAMPIONSHIPS WITH 20 MEDALS INCLUDING GOLD RUSH AND PODIUM FINISHES

Lovepreet Singh and Purnima Pandey finished on the podium on the final day as hosts India wrapped up the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships with a rich haul of 20 medals on Sunday. Indian weightlifters won a silver and a bronze medal on the last day of the competition.

India won nine gold, as many silver and two bronze medals in total. Last edition's champion Purnima bagged the bronze medal in the women's +87kg category. In the final event of the tournament, India's Paramvir Singh and Keshav Bissa made it a one-two for the hosts in the +109kg junior category.

"I am feeling great but I am a bit disappointed with my performance, rest all is good. Next I will prepare myslef even better and clinch medals in Commonwealth and Asian Games," Keshav Bissa, an Indian Weightlifter, said.

India had fielded 19 lifters in the senior events out of which nine pulled off gold-winning performances. Gyaneshwari, who won the gold medal in the absence of Tokyo Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu in the women's 49 kg event, and Mukund, were awarded the 'Best Lifters,' in the junior category. India also swept the youth, junior and senior men's and women's team awards. (PTI Video)