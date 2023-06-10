Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Academy Under Officer (AUO), Mihir Banerjee, secured the Sword Of Honour after the completion of training at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, in Uttarakhand, on Saturday. Jubilant Lt Mihir Banerjee said, "After joining the NDA (National Defense Academy) I came to IMA to complete my one year of training here. My efforts at IMA brought out good results. I am happy with my training."

Speaking about his family, Mihir said, "My domicile status is Pune in Maharastra. But I belong to a Bengali family. My father CBK Banerjee is a Brigadier in the Army. My mother is an artist. Both my parents motivated me to join the Army."

"I am a good basketball player and also enjoy playing guitar. The Army club at the academy helped me carry on with my hobbies. I underwent three years of training at the NDA and one year of training was completed at IMA. I put in effort since the second year. My efforts bore results. I am quite happy with the outcome of my training here at IMA. I am feeling happy. It is just like a dream coming true."

A total of 374 Gentleman Cadets of 152 Regular Course and 135 Technical Graduate Course, including 42 GCs from seven friendly foreign countries successfully passed out from the portals of IMA. Parents and family members of the Gentleman Cadets also attended the event and solemnised the pipping ceremony to witness the momentous occasion of their wards being granted Permanent Commission into the Indian Army.