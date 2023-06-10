Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Gentleman cadet Kamalpreet Singh who secured the bronze medal was beaming with joy after becoming a commissioned officer in the Indian Army on Saturday. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy parade ground in Uttarkhand's Dehradun, Kamalpreet said, "The credit goes to my father Angrez Singh, who is a farmer by profession. He motivated me to join the Army. My father always told me that serving the nation is the greatest service. My father's inspiring words helped me to join the Army."

"The Indian Military Academy churns out gentlemen cadets. The institution provides training not only in tactical warfare, handling weapons or leadership or physical training, but also in etiquette and behaviour. The IMA helps in developing overall personality. So anybody who wants to grow professionally should join the Army. The IMA brings out the best and makes a person a good human being apart from a military officer," said Kamalpreet.

Talking about his family background, he said, "I belong to Bathinda in Punjab. My father is a farmer and my mother is a homemaker. My elder brother works in Canada. Some of the ancestors of my village were in the armed forces and my father always motivated me to join the Army."