Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Gentleman cadet Abhimanyu Singh Rathore hailing from Rajasthan was commissioned as Lieutenant on Saturday. In an impressive passing out parade (POP) at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) on Saturday, Lt Abhimanyu was leading the march past. He was awarded the gold medal for standing first in the order of merit.

Abhimanyu's family — both his paternal and maternal grandfathers — were military and Air Force officers. Abhimanyu's paternal grandfather was in the Indian Medical Corps and his maternal grandfather was a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF). Hence, he had an inclination towards joining the Army and serving the nation since the very beginning of his life. Abhimanyu's parents who were present at the POP were on cloud nine that their son finally became a commissioned officer of the Indian Army.

Talking to reporters, Abhimanyu said, "I belong to Jaipur and had my schooling from Rashtriya Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. To start my career in Army, I joined National Defense Academy (NDA) and thereafter IMA." Speaking about his military background, he said, "My grandfather Subedar Major Mool Singh Rathore was in the Army and my nana (maternal grandfather) Fateh Singh was a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF). Both my grandfathers motivated me towards the defence forces since early childhood. Thereafter, I took the decision to join the Rashtriya Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. Then there was no looking back. I progressed gradually to move towards my goal."