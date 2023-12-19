IAF DEPLOYS DHRUV HELICOPTERS FOR RESCUE OPERATIONS IN RAIN HIT AREAS IN TAMIL NADU

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Amid heavy rain in southern districts of the state, the Indian Air Force has deployed Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts. The helicopters are being operated from Madurai with the coordination of the civil authorities for supplying essential commodities to the people in flood-affected areas.

A Mi-17 V5 helicopter of the IAF rescued four stranded persons, including a pregnant woman and an infant aged a year-and-a-half on Tuesday morning. Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the Centre to deploy a maximum number of helicopters immediately, which will help with rescue and relief initiatives.

In a letter dashed off to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Stalin said as of now four Air Force helicopters, two helicopters each from the Navy and Coast Guard are being deployed for the rescue of stranded people and dropping food items for the marooned. "Given the enormity of the disaster and the large number of habitations to be covered, we need more helicopters for rescue and relief distribution. Hence, I request your urgent intervention to deploy the maximum number of helicopters immediately," he said.

The southern districts of Tamil Nadu received unprecedented rainfall in the last two days. Some locations received the highest rainfall recorded ever since 1871. Around 40 lakh people living in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts have been very badly affected. The situation is extremely serious in Srivaikuntam and Tuticorin towns due to large flooding in the Thamirabarani river and adjoining areas.