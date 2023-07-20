Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Touching visuals were emerging when people were bidding adieu to former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy. People with tearful eyes and deep grief in their hearts joined the funeral procession of their beloved leader. Among the crowd lined up on both sides of the road, a girl student in uniform was waiting on the pavement of the MC Road, touching the emotional chords of all those present there.

She was carrying a poster in her hand, wherein a message was written, "I love you Chandi Appacha (Grandpa), will miss you". She was standing, along with her mother, in front of St John's Malankara Catholic Church at Adoor in the Kottayam district of the state. The late leader Oommen Chandy's son Chandy Ommen was accompanying the funeral procession took the poster and pasted it on the casket. It was a heart-touching moment for all the leaders, who were following the funeral procession on the bus. Many leaders shared pictures on social media showing people's love for Oommen Chandy.

Thousands of people were waiting in queue on both sides of the road when the mortal remains of the departed soul were taken on a low-floor bus and it was heading to Kottayam from Trivandrum. Scores of people paid homage to their beloved leader all along the route. It took almost 24 hours to reach his hometown Kottayam due to the flow of people paying last respects to the departed soul.

A customised KSRTC low-floor bus carrying the mortal remains of the departed soul was heading to Kottayam. Braving rain and inclement weather, women, children and elderly persons were waiting for several hours to have a glimpse of their beloved leader. The funeral procession entered the Pathanamthitta district at midnight.