Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming production Tiku Weds Sheru talked about her marriage plans. Talking exclusively to newswire on Wednesday, Kangana said, "There's a time for everything and if that time has to come in my life then it will come. I do want to get married and have my own family... but, at the right time it will happen." Helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from June 23. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the official trailer, which received a good response from the audience. (ANI)