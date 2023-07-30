HYDERABAD GETS ITS FIRST RESTAURANT ON WHEELS

Hyderabad recently got its first 'Restaurant on Wheels', at the Kacheguda railway station. The novel idea is part of an initiative by South Central Railway. The restaurant was created by using two heritage coaches that were renovated with beautiful interiors.

"The decorations on the inside have a history. each picture that is there has a separate history. The decoration is set up according to the British era," says Dilip Singh, a worker at the restaurant. Pariwar’s Have More, a company based out of Secunderabad has secured the contract to run the restaurant for five years. A variety of cuisines including North Indian, South Indian, Mughalai, Chinese, etc are available at the restaurant round-the-clock.

"Our boss known as Malik sir thought of this. He travelled the entire state of Telangana but he couldn't see anywhere such a concept of a restaurant, so he thought that he will take a train bogey and plan a restaurant and surveyed for this around a year and later took this (bogey) for a lease and started the restaurant," Singh said. People have been flocking in from all parts of the city and the neighbouring areas to enjoy the food and the unique dining experience.

"I have come from Secunderabad. I saw on Instagram that there is a train express like this. it feels really good to experience a restaurant inside a train. I haven't seen anything like it, this is my first time coming here," said Pavitra, one of the many customers at the unique restaurant. Shyam Sunder, another customer said, "The facility in this train is nice. There has been no such concept anywhere of eating out on a train, this new restaurant in Kacheguda stations looks nice." Railway officials hope that food connoisseurs will get a distinctive food service option and expect more people to benefit from this novel concept.

Also read: Railway Heritage Park, Rail Coach Restaurant coming up in Agra