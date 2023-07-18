Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): After three days of clear weather, the rains on Monday night caused huge destruction in Kedarghati of Rudraprayag district. A hotel and a restaurant have been completely destroyed due to boulders falling from the hill at Phata in Kedarnath Yatra's stop. There is no trace of the hotel amidst the debris. However, two persons, who were trapped under the debris, were rescued.

Kedarnath Highway was closed at more than five places and thousands of passengers were stranded at various places. It is raining in the mountains and normal life has been paralysed. On Monday night, rain wreaked havoc in Phata as huge boulders and debris fell from the upper hill of Kedarnath Highway. Due to this eight rooms of Kedar Vatika, a hotel, and restaurant located on the highway, were completely destroyed.