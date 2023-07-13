Shimla: As many as 91 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 24 as per the state emergency operation centre. Over 100 people have suffered injuries and 16 are still missing. The locals staying on the outskirts of Kullu expressed their anguish as they shared their struggle after surviving the ravaging floods.

A local resident, Vijeta said, "We were all sitting and a sudden flow of water came running from a nearby government school. So many people and vehicles drifted away with the water. We somehow saved our lives by holding the side of the road." Other locals have urged the administration to provide compensation for the damage caused by the flash floods as they struggled for food and clean drinking water.

"We can't even measure the amount of damage that has been caused here. Only we know how we saved our lives. Water was above our waists. So much damage has been caused. I want to urge the management to come here and take stock of the situation and compensate us for all the damages caused. We don't have any food or water here. We have to drink polluted water," Shamli Thakur, another local resident said.

The state has suffered a cumulative loss of Rs 1,312 crore till July 12, and loss estimates are still pouring in as per the emergency centre. PWD Minister, Vikramaditya Singh who is on a survey to assess the extent of damage has promised restoration work on a war footing. "Rs 1,200 crore worth of roads have been destroyed all over the state which comes under the PWD department as well as NHAI. There have been a lot of losses on the left bank and on the Kullu Manali Highway. So I am doing a survey of the affected area," the minister said. Damaged roads have resulted in the suspension of 1,128 Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation routes as 302 buses are held en route as per officials.