Kotdwar (Uttarakhand): A herd of wild pachyderms, including baby elephants, was seen crossing a road in the Kotdwar region of Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The movement of vehicular traffic came to a halt when the group of elephants was crossing the thoroughfare. People were waiting with bated breath for elephants to move out of the area.

They entered the woods on the other side of the road. Some of the travellers and motorists were seen clicking the pictures of the wild elephants. A video of wild elephants crossing the road has gone viral on social media. The viral video was shared on social media by netizens. In the video, one or two elephants came on the road and gradually others joined them. The baby elephants were moving in the protective company of the herd. Earlier, also wild elephants were spotted in the area.