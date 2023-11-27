Amritsar : On the auspicious day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab, the Golden Temple in Amritsar is being decked up. A festive mood beset the devotees who thronged the sanctum Santorum on Monday. This day is celebrated on the full moon day of Kartik month, which coincides with Kartik Purnima. The Gurpurab festivities at the Golden Temple draw thousands of devotees from across the country. The entire complex is beautifully adorned with lights and decorations, offering a mesmerising sight to devotees and visitors. Special prayers, kirtans, and continuous recitations from the Guru Granth Sahib are held in the sanctum sanctorum.

The celebrations extend beyond the Golden Temple, echoing across various gurdwaras worldwide. Devotees engage in Prabhat Pheris, early morning processions, singing hymns, and conducting Akhand Path, the continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, leading up to the auspicious day. Nagar Kirtan, a grand procession, sees the participation of devotees chanting hymns while carrying the revered Guru Granth Sahib. One of the most integral aspects of Guru Nanak Jayanti is the practice of Seva (selfless service) and Langar (community kitchen). People from all walks of life come together to serve meals in the Langar as a symbol of equality and unity.

Kartik Purnima, besides being the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, holds its own significance. It's considered auspicious for various spiritual practices, bathing in holy rivers, and performing charity. This convergence of Guru Nanak Jayanti with Kartik Purnima represents the universal message of love, compassion, and oneness that Guru Nanak Dev Ji preached, transcending the boundaries of religion and promoting unity among all communities.