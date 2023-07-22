Kheda (Gujarat): A school in Kazipura, located in the Kheda district of Gujarat, is teaching its students the essentials of financial planning. For this purpose, the government school has set up the 'Bank of Kazipura', which is solely managed by students from Class 1 to Class 8.

The purpose of this unique act is to make the upcoming generation financially disciplined and inculcate in them the values of saving for the rainy days in their life. "My father gives me money every day. I spend some of it and deposit the rest. This money can be useful for buying all my favourite things and other items for my classroom," said Dravesh Thakor, a student.

"Earlier, students used to spend all the money they brought from their homes. Ever since we started the Bank of Kazipura at our school, all the students are saving money. They only spend what is required and deposit the rest to the savings bank," he said. Soon after the initiative, students in the school started to learn the habit of savings at a young age and understand the importance of being self-sufficient.

Speaking about the idea and the motive behind it, Manjula, one of the teachers at the school, said: "Our aim is to make children understand how money can be deposited and saved in the savings bank of Kazipura school. So that, whenever needed, students don't have to ask money from their parents for books or uniform. They can easily withdraw their money if they want."

This children's bank works with the motto 'When you have money, don't spend it all, but also save some of it.' "The primary motive behind starting this bank is for the students who eat junk food and that they don't consume it. They should only eat the healthy and delicious food which we make in our school and deposit their money at the bank. Right from their childhood, we wanted to make them understand the value of money and how to save it," said Sunil Kumar, the Principal of the school. The Kazipura school hopes that this initiative will motivate students to save money to support their parents and help fund their own education.

