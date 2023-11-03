GUJARAT MODEL KIN CARRY SICK OLD MAN ON SHOULDER FOR 5 KMS FOR TREATMENT IN SABARKANTHA

Sabarkantha: Bereft of basic healthcare facilities, Buja Karmadi Palli area in Poshi Taluka of Sabarkantha district of Gujarat is a picture of neglect even after 75 years of Independence. The basic amenities like roads are also a distant dream for villagers here as apathy is glaring as the state government claims the Gujarat Model of development to seek votes once in five years before each assembly poll. Villagers are awaiting transport facilities in the village. A video of a tribal living in a border area of remote Sabarkantha has gone viral. In the Bujra Karmadi Palli area of Poshina tehsil, a sick elderly man was carried on the shoulder for 5 kilometers to Zola for treatment.