Puri (Odisha): Chirag Chinubhai Patel, an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath, has donated gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 75 lakhs to the Sri Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri. Patel, a resident of Gujarat's Ahmedabad handed over two gold 'Chitas' (Tilaks) and three silver crowns to Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) officials.

The gold and silver ornaments were crafted by some special goldsmiths from Gujarat. The two gold 'Chitas' weigh 1.075 kilograms and are worth Rs 75 lakhs. Three silver crowns are worth Rs one lakh, SJTA officials said.

SJTA officials said that Chirag Chinubhai Patel reached Srimandir in a grand procession and handed over the ‘chitas’ to the temple administration. The 'Chitas' are crafted according to the measurements of the old 'chitas'.

Talking to the media, Patel said, "I desired to donate gold 'chitas' to Lord Jagannath, the one who has given me everything. This is just a portion of what the almighty has given me." "When I told the SJTA officials my desire to donate gold 'chitas', they agreed and goldsmiths from Gujarat came to take the measurements," Patel added.

Chhattis Nijog chief, Janarddan Pattajoshi said that these ornaments will soon adorn the deities in the temple.