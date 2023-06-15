GROOM TIED TO TREE AND THRASHED FOR DEMANDING DOWRY IN UPS PRATAPGARH

Pratapgarh: A video of a group of people tying a groom to a tree and beating him up had gone viral on social media. The incident took place at Harakhpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh. According to sources, Ram Kishore Verma's daughter was getting married on Wednesday night.

All the rituals of the wedding were being performed and all the relatives were enjoying the wedding. Meanwhile, at the time of performing Jaimala (exchanging garland), the groom started demanding dowry from the bride's family. The bride's family tried to convince the groom, but he was adamant. The bride's family got angry and tied the groom to a tree and bashed him up.

On receiving the information, Mandhata police station in-charge Pushparaj Singh and the team reached the spot and took both families to the police station and tried to resolve the issue, but in vain.