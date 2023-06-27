GOVT EMPLOYEES CONSUME LIQUOR AT PWD OFFICE IN KANPUR VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Kanpur Dehat: Some government employees can be seen consuming alcohol in a viral video at the PWD's provincial section office near Bara village in Akbarpur block of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat. The viral video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media and it is said to be a year old.

A person standing in the video was seen opening a bottle of liquor and serving it to others in glasses while others took a sip of a drink with snacks at the office. During that time, another person sitting with them made a video and posted it on social media.

Executive engineer Naveen Sharma said in a reply to the video, that two employees have been identified while the identity of the third one is yet to be ascertained. The executive engineer of PWD has constituted an Inquiry Committee to probe into the incident. After completing the investigation, action will be taken against the officials, said Sharma. However, ETV Bharat does not confirm the veracity of the video.