Puri (Odisha): On the occasion of Good Friday, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a heartfelt tribute to the Lord Jesus on commemoration of His Crucifixion. The sand art has the message "Prayer for Peace" along with the face of Jesus Christ and the Cross.

He created this sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha. Good Friday holds a special significance for Christians as the day marks the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ and His demise at the Calvary mountain. Pattnaik took to Twitter to share his sand art. He tweeted, "On the occasion of GoodFriday My SandArt with message “Prayer for Peace “ at Puri beach in Odisha." He also attached a photo of his sand art along with the tweet.

To celebrate World Health Day, the Padma Shri awardee created another sand art at Puri Beach. He also greeted the World Health Organisation (WHO) on its 75th anniversary. Pattnaik tweeted "World Health Day marks the anniversary of the founding of WHO in 1948. We salute all medical fraternity. Let us also pledge to achieve the goal of this year's theme Health For All. My SandArt Puri beach, India." Pattnaik is famous for making magnificent sand sculptures on beaches.

