Bengaluru : Due to unseasonal rain for two days, many disturbances have been created in the city. It is said that Nihan Jewellery Shop at 9th Cross in Malleswar was flooded and gold ornaments worth crores of rupees were washed away. It is learned that the water suddenly gushed in along with the garbage and the staff there could not close the shop shutters.

The shop owner has alleged that the work going on near the shop is the cause of the loss. "The gold jewellery in the shop is wet. We called the corporation and asked for help, but the officials did not come to our aid. We have lost 80% of our jewellery. Around Rs 2 crore worth of jewellery has been washed away in the rain," said Priya, who is shop owner.

Rains in the last two days created havoc in the city as huge amounts of waste accumulated. Civic workers are struggling to dispose of it. Many major roads have come up with potholes. The municipal corporation has received more than 600 complaints regarding water stagnation and fallen trees. More than 20 houses have been flooded in Mahalakshmi's layout itself, as per reports.

Also Read : Social media outpouring on Bengaluru rains

Heavy rains in Electronic City continued on Monday. The hailstorm started at 6.30 pm and continued for more than half an hour. Road traffic was disrupted due to gushing water and motorists were stranded. Houses in low-lying areas were flooded by rainwater and sewage. Nearly 70 mm of rain was recorded in Kottigehalli. Doddathoguru received 42 mm, Singhasandra 34 mm, Bommanahalli 30 mm, Chunchanakuppe 26 mm. In other places, there is moderate rain.

More than 400 trees have been uprooted in the city due to the hailstorm. The branches of more than 1,600 trees have broken and fallen on the road. Due to this, vehicular traffic was also obstructed. More than 50 trees fell to the ground in Cubbon Park alone. Due to the surface cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department has already issued a forecast that thunder, lightning and hail will continue for the next 5 days.