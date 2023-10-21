Jogulamba Gadwal (Telangana): Goddess Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari appears in different 'alankarams' during Devi Sharannavaratri. As part of the festivities, Goddess Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari in Jogulamba Gadwala district headquarters was decorated with Rs 1 crore currency notes, which were donated by devotees.

On Friday, the sixth day of the Navratri festival, Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari appeared in Goddess Dhanalakshmi 'alankaram'. Organisers said that a total of Rs 1 crore, 11 lakhs, 11 thousand 111 was used for the 'alankaram'. Compared to last year, this amount is less. In 2022, Rs 5 crore was used for Dhanalakshmi Devi 'alankaram', according to temple authorities.