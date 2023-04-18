New Delhi: According to public perception, hot chases have always been the police going after suspects. In a role reversal, two girls riding a two-wheeler played cop chasing two policemen riding without helmets on a two-wheeler. As they closed in, the girls were seen asking them won't you have rules to follow when you enforce them on the public.

The incident took place near Govindapuram in Kavinagar police station area in Ghaziabad. The girl riding pillion was recording the entire incident on her phone and both the girls were heard repeatedly asking the police duo on riding bikes without wearing helmets.

The girls were heard saying that the rules are made only for the common public. Policemen do not follow such rules. The policemen were seen speeding up while trying to avoid the questions by the girls. But the girls did not abandon the chase until they got the duo in khakhi filmed properly. The video is now doing rounds in social media.

Also read: Woman riding pillion killed in mishap after police chase for traffic violation in Jaipur