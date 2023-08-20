GERMAN MINISTER IMPRESSED WITH UPI MAKES PAYMENT USING IT

Bengaluru: Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing has used the United Payments Interface (UPI) to make payments in India and was 'very fascinated' by the experience.

"One of India’s success stories is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it. Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments and is very fascinated," tweeted German Embassy India.

The German Minister was in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru to attend the G20 Digital Ministers Meeting. He was seen making the payments using UPI after visiting a local market and buying vegetables.

Earlier, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said India's three priorities on Digital Economy, Digital Public Infrastructure, Information Security in Digital Economy, and Digital Skilling were unanimously accepted by the G20 nations and other invited countries.