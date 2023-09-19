GANESH CHATURTHI 2023 SAND ARTIST SUDARSHAN PATNAIK SETS UP STEEL INFUSED GANESHA IDOL IN PURI BEACH

Puri(Odisha): In a vibrant display of devotion and artistry, sand artist Padmashri Sudarshan Patnaik crafted a magnificent statue of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

As the sacred mantras resonate, the Padmashri awardee marked this auspicious occasion by crafting a colossal Lord Ganesh statue at Niladri beach.

Along with sand, a total of 100 kg of steel was utilised to bring to shape the head of Vinayak. An array of large and small steel bowls and plates were used in creating the structure.

Collaborating with Sudarshan, the students of Sudarshan Sand Art School contributed to bring this splendid creation to life. Sudarshan also emphasised their constant pursuit of innovation, revealing that this year's endeavor incorporated around 6 tons of sand besides the steel, exemplifying their dedication and pushing artistic boundaries.