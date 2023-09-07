Puri (Odisha): United States President Joe Biden will arrive in India for the much anticipated G20 Summit. The Summit, which will see the presence of world leaders, will be held in New Delhi. The US President is being welcomed by famed sand sculpture artist Sudarshan Pattnaik in a unique way.

Sand sculpture Sudarshan Pattnaik, a recipient of Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian honour, has made a sand sculpture at the Puri beach in Odisha. On Wednesday evening, around two thousand lamps were lit at the beach to welcome the US President. Amid the India versus Bharat, Sudarshan Pattnaik has increased the words 'Welcome to Bharat' on his sand sculpture.

The G20 Summit will be held on September 9 and 10 at the Pragati Maidan in the national capital and security has been beefed up. All preparations for the Summit are completed and India is looking to welcome all the world leaders and play a good host.