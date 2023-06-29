G20 PARTICIPANTS IN AWE OF GANGA AARTI IN UTTARAKHANDS RISHIKESH

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): The third meeting of the three-day G20 held in Uttarakhand's Narendra Nagar concluded on Wednesday on a happy note. The event turned out to be a memorable one for foreign guests, who attended the G20 meeting. The representatives from foreign countries attended the 'Ganga aarti' on the banks of the river at Rishikesh.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his ministerial colleagues, and representatives from overseas countries attended the 'Ganga aarti'. The foreign guests were watching the 'Ganga aarti' rituals with rapt attention. They were fully engrossed while taking part in the religious event.

The priests holding traditional lamps were performing 'Ganga aarti' at Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh. Those participating in the event were saying that it was a wonderful experience. The foreign delegates said the traditional event was mesmerising. Uttarakhand bagged the opportunity to organise three G20 meetings. The first meeting was held at Ramnagar in Nainital district. Two meetings were conducted at Narendra Nagar near Rishikesh.