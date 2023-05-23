Doiwala (Uttarakhand): Foreign delegates, who arrived from China and Italy at Jolly Grant Airport on Tuesday, were greeted with Cholia, a traditional folk dance form from Uttarakhand's Kumaon division. Dancers wearing colourful frock-like attires were seen circling and tapping their feet to the sound of bagpipes. The delegates were seen watching them from a distance.

The airport has been decked up to welcome the 10 foreign delegates (five from China and five from Italy), who arrived at the hill state's airport. The delegates will be travelling to Narendra Nagar from there. More than 100 delegates will reach Uttarakhand on Wednesday to participate at the G-20 event at Oni village from May 25 to 27. These delegates are expected to get the opportunity to acquaint themselves with the local culture and cuisine of Uttarakhand.