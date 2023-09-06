G 20 DELHI SUMMIT 2023 JAIPUR BASED FIRM TO PROVIDE TABLEWARE FOR VVIP GUESTS

A Jaipur-based silverware firm, run by a father-son duo, says it has been approached by several luxury hotels to supply tableware and silverware for use by VVIP guests during the G-20 Summit.

Most tableware has a steel or brass base or a mix of both, with an elegant coating of silver, while some items like plates that will carry glasses to be used for serving welcome drinks have gold plating, according to 'Iris Jaipur'.

According to to Rajeev Pabuwal, of IRIS Jaipur, the reason behind choosing silver is that it is supposed to be more hygienic.

"This is all a silver plated and silver is supposed to be more hygienic and used by the Maharajas in the ancient times. India is very well with the culture even in the best of the best places of the world, these silver plating stuffs have been used. Its an alloy made up of copper and different material."

About 15,000 pieces of silverware, crafted by 200 artisans, have been made for the G20 Summit, the firm said, with a total of 50,000 man-hours dedicated to their production.

The meticulously crafted tableware was created by craftsmen from Jaipur, West Bengal, Karnataka and other parts of the country.

"Earlier, we used to import goods from other countries but all these silverware which you can see has been designed and made in India itself. It is a really good effort to promote 'Make In India' and 'Made in India'. We have created a fusion of semi-machined hand craftsmanship with contemporary casting techniques," Pabuwal said.

The tableware and silverware designs reflect India's rich heritage and global prominence, according to the manufacturers.

"There is a peacock as you can see here motifs of flowers, peacock, our national animal grace the plates and especially banana leafs thali. Everything is highly silver plated."

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Delhi's Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10. (PTI)