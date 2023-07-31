Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) : Prayers were offered at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on the fourth Monday of 'Sawan' month. A large number of devotees thronged the temple to have darshan and blessings of the deity on this auspicious occasion. The day marked puja offered at various temples of Lord Shiva across the country. Sawan, which also known as Shravan month, is devoted to prayers among the Hindus. Sawan Somvar is the fifth month in the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered one of the most auspicious. Lord Shiva, also known as Somnath, is worshipped on every Somvar.

The priests performed 'Bhasma Aarti' to the presiding deity at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, today. The Bhasma Haarti ritual starts at 4 am early in the morning for which the devotees make a beeline to seek the blessings of the deity. The entire Sawan month holds a lot of religious importance and piousness for the devotees who worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi. Devotees observe strict religious prayers and do fasting during this month.