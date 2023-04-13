FOUR WILD ELEPHANTS FALL INTO LAKE IN KARNATAKAS AJJAVARA RESCUED

Sullia (Dakshina Kannada): The Forest Department personnel rescued four elephants, including two calves, that fell into a water body in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday. The incident took place at Ajjavara village in Sullia taluk. According to sources, the wild jumbos came in search of food at night and fell into the lake of Sanat Rai of Ajjawara.

On receiving the information, the Forest Department officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The Forest Department personnel widened the lake and after a few hours of the operation, officials managed to rescue the elephants and pull them out of the lake.

Dakshina Kannada's Sullia taluk is not only a high-rainfall area, but also has a habitat of wild animals. Even during the rainy season, the wild elephants used to roam in the residential area as well. Once the wild elephants enter a farm or garden, they didn't return without damaging areca nut trees.

Earlier, a wild elephant was rescued from a well in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka. The video of rescuing the elephant went viral on social media. According to sources, jumbo came to the village for food and fell into the well. However, the jumbo was later rescued by farmers and Forest Department personnel.