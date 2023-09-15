Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths were swept away in the strong currents when the autorickshaw they were traveling in plunged into the river in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Friday evening. The tragedy took place under the Amla block in the Bordehi police station area of the district. The region has been experiencing heavy rainfall. The Muaria river is in spate and floodwater is overtopping the Chhipanya-Pipariya Road.

In the video, the autorickshaw was seen stuck on the bridge for a brief period and then fell into the river. The four occupants of the auto, including the driver, were reported to have been missing. The inspector of police went to the spot after receiving the information. "Search is on for the four missing people. Those missing have been identified as auto driver Imrat Pandram, Ganesh Irpache, Ramsingh Vishwakarma, Ozhu Irpache, the father of Ganesh. They were travelling to Behari from Muaria when the mishap took place," said the police officer.