Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Devotees and tourists visiting Prayagraj will soon be able to enjoy a unique dining experience in the city. To boost tourism, the state government is all set to open a floating restaurant on the banks of river Yamuna where people will be able to eat their favourite dishes while enjoying the scenic beauty of the river.

The restaurant has been built by a Mumbai-based company 'Litmus' at a cost of Rs 5 crore. Not just for dining, it will also be available for pre-wedding shoots and parties for up to 150 guests.

Chandra Mohan Garg, Municipal Commissioner, Prayagraj said, "To promote tourism in Prayagraj, smart city has collaborated with the tourism department to build a floating restaurant. Along with the floating restaurant, to promote water sports and water tourism we have bought some boats, some speed boats also".

He further said, "The overall purpose is that we can ensure that from the point of view of tourism, we can promote water sports, water-related activities and a floating restaurant. All of this will help so that we can promote tourism there." The restaurant which is currently settled on the banks of the Sangam will be opened for the general public on New Year's Eve, well in time before the annual religious fair -- Magh Mela, scheduled in January.

"This is the first time I have come to see this. Earlier we used to see things in other places, now something like this is happening in Prayagraj. When it gets inaugurated we will enjoy," a resident said. "It is very good. I have come this side for the first time. There is a lot of excitement for its opening. When it gets inaugurated we will be able to go inside. Right now we can see it only from outside. Many people are coming to see this."